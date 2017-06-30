Neighbor pleas for people to hold off on fireworks for pets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
Man climbing power pole electrocuted in SE Portland
-
Transportation bill collects $3 billion in taxes, fees
-
New hands-free law close to passing in Oregon
-
Woman seriously injured in SE Portland stabbing
-
Police: Chiropractor sexually abused patients
-
Blues Fest to benefit Oregon Food Bank
-
Woman seen on camera taking cat from Newberg yard
-
Columbia Blvd. crash kills two, injures two
-
Raw: Stolen car suspect rams Portland police car, evades officers
More Stories
-
Oregon Secretary of State: Private voting data off…Jun 30, 2017, 7:37 a.m.
-
Report: Blazers tried to trade for Paul GeorgeJun 30, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Local Iraq War veteran detained by ICE, may be deportedJun 30, 2017, 4:01 p.m.