Needles create hazard for firefighters at vacant Milwaukie house

MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- The New Year's Night house fire on SE Johnson Creek Road was the fourth of the day for Clackamas Fire personnel, and chances are it was the most dangerous.

Firefighters encountered 20-foot flames when they showed up.

Even more dangerous for crews were the needles strewn across the inside and outside of the house.

Authorities tell us the house at 7820 SE Johnson Creek Road was abandoned. it's unclear how long.

They believe squatters started a warming fire and it got out of hand.

firefighters knocked down the flames pretty quickly.

But in all likelihood, they could've done it even quicker had there not been dozens of needles all over the property, they said.

An investigator is looking into what happened.

