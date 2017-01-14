NBA will consider shortening games due to millennial attention spans

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference before a NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets at the O2 Arena. (Photo: Steven Flynn, USA TODAY Sports)

A 2015 study by Microsoft revealed that the average person's attention span in this wild world of technology and social media is down to eight seconds — which is less than that of a goldfish.

If you're an NBA fan and you're still reading this (and kudos to you, if you are) ... there's no need to worry. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has it covered.

You know those late-game situations, where timeout after timeout make the final 30 seconds last 10 minutes? During a press conference in London before the Denver Nuggets' 140-112 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Silver noted that the league tracks the end of games — specifically the number of timeouts that are allowed — "very closely" and said the NBA's competition committee will likely take a "fresh look" at game length at the end of the season.

"It’s something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game,” Silver said. “Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it’s something as a business we need to pay attention to. ... When the last few minutes of the game take an extraordinary amount of time, sometimes it’s incredibly interesting for fans, other times it’s not."

Well done, commissioner Silver. Well done.

