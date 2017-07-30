KGW
At least 8 injured after van plows into group of people in Los Angeles

Associated Press , KGW 6:20 PM. PDT July 30, 2017

A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk, striking and injuring at least eight people.

A witness to the crash told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city's Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

Courtney Crump said several victims were pinned under the van and that one man had severe head injuries. He said witnesses held the driver until authorities arrived.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.

