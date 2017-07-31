Why Americans aren't getting married anymore

wedding couple at night lighting. Cafe along with decoration lig (Photo: standret/Thinkstockphoto)

If you haven't gotten any wedding invitations yet, don't worry, it's not you. Americans just aren't getting married as much as they used to. Those that do get married are waiting longer and longer to do so.

The U.S marriage rate has been falling for decades, especially during the recession in 2008 and 2009. It's not just the U.S, however. Bloomberg reports that fewer people have been getting married all over the world. Italy, Japan, and Mexico all have marriage rates that are even lower than the U.S.

Many couples are waiting longer to schedule their weddings. The Census Bureau reports that in 2015, the average age of a bride getting married for the first time was almost 28 years old, and the average groom almost 30. To put that in perspective, the average age for a bride 10 years ago was 25, the average groom 28.

Despite the marriage rate falling, the population still rises, as it becomes more socially acceptable for couples to live together and have children outside of marriage. In Europe and the U.S, many couples postpone marriage indefinitely.

IbisWorld reports that over 300,000 in the U.S provide services for weddings. Florists, bakers, photographers, and wedding planners are all hurting economically because of the decline in marriage.

Although you might attend fewer weddings, chances are the ones you do go to will be both more intimate and extravagant. In their 2016 wedding survey, the Knot reports that the average number of wedding guests in 2016 is 141, compared to 149 in 2009. Couples are spending more money on fewer guests, and focusing on giving guests and unforgettable experience.

