KGW
Close

WATCH: Deleted scene from The Breakfast Club released

80's fans rejoice! A deleted scene from the hit, Breakfast Club, has been unearthed.

Daily Blast Live , TEGNA 6:19 PM. PST January 09, 2018

It's a special treat for fans of 'The Breakfast Club"-- a previously deleted scene from the 1985 hit movie has been released in a special edition of the film. 

In the scene, actors Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald's characters share a moment in the girl's bathroom-- until something gross happens. 

Daily Blast Live discusses the scene and their reactions to it. Catch the crew live online and on air weekday afternoons. 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories