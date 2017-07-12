Watch live: Trump's FBI pick to face confirmation hearing

Nominee for FBI Director Christopher Wray meets with US Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 29, 2017. (Photo SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

FBI director nominee Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Wray is President Trump's pick to succeed former FBI director James Comey, who Trump fired amid the FBI's Russia investigation.

Wray previously served in the George W. Bush administration.

If confirmed, the former assistant attorney general would serve as the eighth director of the FBI.

