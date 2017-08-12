Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to "come together as one." (Aug. 12) AP
WUSA 1:27 PM. PDT August 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 8-12-17
-
Closures on day of solar eclipse
-
KGW evening forecast 8-10-17
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Veteran receives smart home
-
KGW evening forecast 8-11-17
-
Centennial Dist. drops 'Lynch' from two schools
-
Owners upset after dog killed in dog park
More Stories
-
Amazon recalls eclipse glasses; U.S. sellers stunned…Aug 12, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
'Poof. I'm up in flames': Man lit on fire at Denny's…Aug 12, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 8:30 a.m.