Trump promises to sign DACA bill in public negotiation with Congress

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump promised Tuesday to sign what he called a "bill of love" to extend protections to 800,000 immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children — if Congress can work out the details.

"You folks are going to have to come up with a solution. And if you do, I will sign that solution," Trump told 25 lawmakers in a remarkable, freewheeling negotiation at the White House with reporters in the room.

But funding for a border wall remains a sticking point, as Trump insisted that border security remain a part of any deal to replace the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that temporarily protected immigrants who came to the United States as children.

"A clean DACA bill to me is to take care of the 800,000 people," he said. "We take care of that, and we also take care of security. And then we can go to comprehensive (immigration reform) later on."

DACA is the main stumbling block holding up a wide range of other Trump administration immigration priorities, including a spending bill that includes funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.

And the border wall, in turn, could have repercussions across the federal government. Congress must pass a spending bill by Jan. 19 to prevent a government shutdown.

In the Cabinet Room of the White House, Trump and his top advisers sat down Tuesday with 16 senators and nine members of the House — 15 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

The growing demands from both sides have complicated Trump's promise to find a legislative solution to the so-called DREAMers, who will be deported beginning in March as the Trump administration phases out the Obama policy.

As of March 5, a thousand people a day will lose their temporary status, said Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill. “Lives are hanging in the balance. We’ve got the time to do it,” Durbin told Trump.

But Durbin and other Democrats have also rejected Trump's growing list of immigration demands. After first suggesting that the border wall would not hold up an agreement, Trump later outlined a series of demands to slow the influx of new immigrants and step enforcement of those already here illegally.

Among Trump's other demands: Eliminating the visa lottery program and ending the family preferences known as chain migration.

Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said the Trump White House was moving the goal posts every time the two sides appeared to be getting close to a deal on the Obama policy — known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA — and border security.

"It is part of a pattern of behavior on the part of this White House during sensitive bipartisan negotiations," he said Monday. "To throw down a list from the hard-line wing of the White House at the last minute is not a very fortuitous or smart thing to do."

But White House officials say they feel they have public opinion on their side.

"Democrats ultimately have to make a choice," said Steven Miller, Trump's senior policy adviser on immigration, on Fox News Monday. "They care a lot about providing benefit to illegal immigrants. We’re saying to them, if you want to make a deal, then you have to both deliver benefits for American families and American taxpayers too."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that that Republicans were simply seeking a long-term solution to immigration issues that won't need fixing in another five or 10 years.

“We want to have a DACA compromise. We want to make sure the DACA problem is solved,” Ryan told reporters. But, he added, “we want to make sure that we have the right kind of interior and border enforcement so that we don’t have another DACA problem down the road.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM