Doctors: Scalise remains critical, but 'excellent recovery' possible

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Whip, speaks at a press conference June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition, but his vital signs have "stabilized" two days after being shot during a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday, hospital officials announced Friday.

Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner also remains at the MedStar Washington hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to her ankle, but is in "good condition and good spirits" the hospital said.

A single rifle wound caused "substantial damage" to Scalise's internal organs and blood loss, his doctor explained Friday.

On Friday, the FBI identified the guns found at the scene of the shooting as a 9 mm handgun and a 7.62-caliber rifle.

When Scalise arrived in the hospital, he had an "imminent risk of death" and was "as critical as you can be," doctors also said.

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, allegedly opened fire on a Congressional baseball team as Republicans were practicing for an annual game to be played at Nationals Park Thursday. Congressional aide Zack Barth, Tysons Food lobbyist Matt Mika and Capitol Police Officer David Bailey were also shot in the attack, but have since been released from the hospital.

Scalise's Chief of Staff shared a message from the congressman's family at a Friday press conference.

His family said they appreciate the support they've received from lawmakers and the president, and are thankful for the bravery of the special agents.

Griner and Bailey have been hailed as heroes after taking down the shooter.

"Most importantly, we are forever grateful for the heroism of Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who saved the lives of everyone at the baseball field that morning, including Steve's," Scalise's wife, Jennifer, said in the statement.

"Crystal and David have been family to us for years, and we ask that you continue to pray for their full recovery."

Hospital officials said it is difficult to predict how long the congressman will be in the hospital, but that he is expected to be able to walk and hopefully run after a period of rehabilitation.

