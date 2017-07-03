BOSTON - A vehicle has hit a group of pedestrians near the taxi area at Boston's Logan Airport, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The agency tweeted early Monday afternoon that preliminary reports indicated several pedestrians were hurt with varying severity of injuries.

Aerial footage from local media outlets showed emergency crews tending to a person on a gurney.

Massachusetts State Police said Boston Police, Boston Fire, and Boston EMS were all also on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

