Reports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospital

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Memorial Service at All Saints Church commemorating the 100th anniversary of the bombing of Upper North Street SchoolJune 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip has been hospitalized, according to multiple media reports.

BREAKING: British media report that Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital; not attending Queen's Speech. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2017

Buckingham Palace said that he was in good spirits and was admitted as a precautionary measure. The palace said that he was admitted for an infection stemming from a pre-existing condition.

Queen Elizabeth II is set to deliver a speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday. Prince Philip will not attend.The Queen will be outlining the government's lawmaking agenda for the next two years during her speech at Buckingham palace.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, announced he would retire from his royal duties in May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA