Reports of 'explosion' at Brussels train station

Buildings on Grand Place square in Brussels (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Leonid Andronov)

A main square in Brussels, Belgium has been evacuated after explosion-like noises were reported at a train station, according to reports from Belgian media.

A person wearing an explosive belt has been "neutralized" at the city's Central Station, according to Belgian media. Belgian police say the situation is "under control."

BREAKING: Police 'neutralized' person wearing explosive belt at Brussels Central Station - Belgian media pic.twitter.com/JdGPeBKBYA — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 20, 2017

The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away.

MORE: Explosion-like noises heard at train station in Brussels, prompting evacuation of main square https://t.co/pPV9SETtTc pic.twitter.com/24mMOrYUwE — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 20, 2017

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA