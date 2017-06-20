KGW
Reports of 'explosion' at Brussels train station

TEGNA 12:49 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

A main square in Brussels, Belgium has been evacuated after explosion-like noises were reported at a train station, according to reports from Belgian media. 

A person wearing an explosive belt has been "neutralized" at the city's Central Station, according to Belgian media. Belgian police say the situation is "under control."

The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

