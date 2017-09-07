KGW
Police-involved shooting at Miami airport confirmed as evacuees flee Irma

TEGNA 8:47 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

There is no danger to the public following a police-involved shooting at the Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday as evacuees flooded the airport ahead of Hurricane Irma. 

The shooting was the result of a "security incident" and involved a single suspect, officials said. 

The airport temporarily closed a terminal after the incident. 

The shooting comes as travelers are scrambling to leave Miami before destructive Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida.

Shawn Woodford and his wife were about to board a flight home for Canada when fire trucks and police cars came "flying across the tarmac" and "surrounded a plane at the gate next to us," he told The Associated Press.

A short time later, police came into the terminal where Woodford and his wife were and "said 'everybody out of here' and evacuated the entire concourse."

Woodford said the majority of the flights in the terminal were international flights.

It was not immediately clear how the closure was affecting flights. Miami's airport departures notifications showed several delays for flights at J gates. But Woodford was able to board his flight for Toronto — at a different concourse and nearly 4 hours after his original departure time.

The Latam flight to Santiago was listed as delayed nearly two hours, but still leaving at midnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

