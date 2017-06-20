Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, the parents of slain teenager Michael Brown, attend a rally at Greater Grace Church on August 17, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2014 Getty Images)

The parents of Michael Brown have reached a settlement with the city of Ferguson over the 2014 police shooting of their 18-year-old son, according to court documents.

Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

His death sparked riots and protests across the country. Brown's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who shot him, Darren Wilson, after their son's death.

Wilson was not indicted in the death of Brown.

