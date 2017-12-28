Officials: At least 6 dead in Bronx apartment fire

A blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has killed at least six people and seriously injured 15 others, according to city officials.
The FDNY says in a tweet that's the number of injuries currently reported from the fire near the Bronx Zoo.
#FDNY members are on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx. Currently 15 serious injuries to civilians reported.— FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017
FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building. Some 170 firefighters are on the scene.
Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU— FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017
City Department of Buildings records show the building is a walk-up apartment house.
City officials are advising people in the area to close their windows to keep out the smoke.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs