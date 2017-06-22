'Jurassic World' sequel reveals its title and throwback tagline

Indominus Rex attacks in a scene from 'Jurassic World.' (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The new Jurassic World sequel has a new title and its first poster, one year before its release date.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be the complete title for the sequel helmed by A Monster Calls director J.A. Bayona.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theaters June 22, 2018, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles from 2015's box-office smash Jurassic World (which grossed $1.67 billion worldwide, the fourth-highest haul in history).

But the new poster is all about Jeff Goldblum, who is returning to the franchise as the coolest "Chaos Theory" mathematician ever, Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The poster's tagline is "Life finds a way," the famous line uttered by Malcolm. Goldblum appeared in 1993's Jurassic Park and 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

