Police believe 18 dead in German bus crash

BERLIN (AP) - German police say they believe that 18 people died in a Bavarian bus accident after the bus rammed into a truck and burst into flames.

Bavarian police say 30 others were injured, some seriously, and were brought to hospitals for treatment. The others, they said in a statement Monday, "are believed to have died on the burning bus."

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says the bus was carrying a German senior citizens' tour group.

