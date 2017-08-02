Close Dow Jones industrial average trades tops 22,000 points for the first time in 121 years Associated Press , TEGNA 6:49 AM. PDT August 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Dow Jones industrial average trades above 22,000 points for the first time in 121 year history Wednesday. This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS How to keep your home cool KGW evening forecast 8-1-17 Boy suffers brain damage in crash at Vancouver Safeway Animals at the Oregon Zoo try to beat the heat 125,000 expected in Salem for eclipse Accused Portland attacked deported 20 times Possible DUI crash kills woman KGW 11 p.m. forecast 8-1-17 Friend remembers man who drowned in Blue Lake Lincoln City hospital, fire ready for eclipse More Stories Portland may hit record 105 today; 90s at the beach Jul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m. Extreme heat hard on pregnant moms Aug. 1, 2017, 6:39 p.m. Caring for urban farm animals in extreme heat Aug. 1, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
