Dow closes above 26,000 for first time in its 121-year history

The Dow Jones Industrial Average passed 26,000 Tuesday morning for the first time in the history of the index. (Jan. 16)

Adam Shell, USA TODAY , TEGNA 1:19 PM. PST January 17, 2018

The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time Wednesday, continuing an early-year stock surge that has pushed the U.S. market to fresh records.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 323 points, or 1.3%, to a record 26,115.65, according to preliminary numbers.

The fresh milestone comes just 13 calendar days after the 30-stock index topped 25,000, marking the fastest 1,000-point climb in its history, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The Dow, which rallied 25.1% last year, has continued its surge at the start of 2018 amid rising optimism that tax cuts will lift corporate earnings and the economy.

