Close family, business now required for travel ban exemptions

The U.S. has set new visa criteria that require travelers to have close family connections or business ties in order to enter the U.S. from the six mainly Muslim countries affected by President Trump's travel ban.

The Supreme Court decided Monday to hear the case and put aspects of the executive order back in place until oral arguments begin in October.

The controversial order was previously struck down by two lower courts.

The countries named in the order include Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

