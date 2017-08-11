Volunteer knitters needed to make tiny hats for babies

Courtesy: Click for Babies website

If you know how to knit, you might be able to save a baby’s life.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is trying to raise awareness about Shaken Baby Syndrome and it needs 5,000 baby-sized purple hats by October 1 for “Click for Babies.”

“Click for Babies” is a public education campaign with the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome.

According to the center, frustration over crying in infants is the Number 1 trigger for shaking and abusing a baby, and these purple caps are to serve as a reminder of the dangers of shaking a baby.

And if you don’t know how to knit or crochet-- you can still help by donating yarn or hosting a group knitting event.

You can find more information on their website.

