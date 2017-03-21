Two glasses of wine and a step send Ellen DeGeneres to the emergency room

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wipes tears during a Presidential Medal of Freedom presentation ceremony at the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wine: 1, Ellen DeGeneres: 0.

The daytime host comically explained on Tuesday's show that her dislocated finger — which she vowed would not "beat" her — was the result of falling into a door after two glasses of vino. Stars, they are just like us!

"Portia (de Rossi) and I were coming home from a dinner party," DeGeneres explained while visions of a celebrity dinner party filled our heads. "(We) drive home, almost at the front door, literally like at the door. The dogs were so excited to see us, and I just caught the lip of the top step. I was like a foot away from the door and I fell into the door..."

The comedian said she knew something was amiss as evidenced by her crooked finger, which she showed a photo of to her audience.

"My first thought was no big deal Obamacare will cover this," she joked. "So, Portia drove me to the hospital — to the emergency room, and when I got there of course the receptionist had so many things for me to sign — a picture for her nephew, a t-shirt for her…"

Before DeGeneres' finger was snapped back into place, she said she received a shot to numb her finger that produced more than a little sting.

"The stuff — whatever numbs you — they should make that different because, oh my God," she shared. "Burning followed by cursing is what happened. Think of any curse word. Just think of any curse word, and I said that. I invented three new ones actually."

Here's hoping daytime's queen is quickly on the mend and that her imaginative props department can dream up a unique invention to help prevent something like this from happening in the future.

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

