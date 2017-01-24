Trump threatens to send Feds to deal with Chicago violence

Melva Pratt carries a cross as she marches with other residents, activists, and family members of victims of gun violence down Michigan Avenue on December 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

CHICAGO — President Trump on Tuesday warned that if Chicago does not stem the violence that has ravaged the city, he stands ready to call for federal intervention.

Chicago recorded 762 murders and 4,300 shooting victims in 2016 — the deadliest in nearly two decades for the city. The nation’s third largest city is now off to a bloody start in 2017. The city had recorded at least 42 murders through Monday — compared to 34 murders at the same time last year.

“If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!,” Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump has repeatedly criticized the city for its handling of the spike in violence. Earlier this month, Trump wrote on Twitter that if Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel can’t stem the violence “he must ask for Federal help!”

Chicago murder rate is record setting - 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

During a presidential debate, he likened Chicago to a “war-torn country.”

In August, following the high-profile shooting death of basketball star Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge, Trump pointed to the killing and suggested on social media that “African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP.” Aldridge was fatally shot by gang members who were targeting someone else as she was pushing her baby in a stroller on Chicago’s South Side.

Dwyane Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2016

Earlier that same month, Trump boasted in a Fox News interview that he met with “a couple of very top police” in the department who said they would “be able to stop (the violence) in one week.”

After Trump’s salvo on Tuesday evening, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi responded that the city “is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”

The latest shot at Chicago by Trump came the day after Emanuel — a former chief of staff to President Obama — took aim at Trump and his administration spending so much time insisting incorrectly that his inauguration last week drew a larger crowd than Obama’s.

“You didn’t get elected to debate the crowd size at your inaugural. … You got elected to make sure that people have a job, that the economy continues to grow, people have security as it relates to their kids’ education,” Emanuel said.

