Trump seeks apology from media, attacks former AG Loretta Lynch

US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Washington DC on June 08, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images))

WASHINGTON - President Trump went on a Twitter rant Tuesday against two of his favorite targets: former attorney general Loretta Lynch and the media.

While again assaulting what he called "fake news," Trump accused Lynch of obstructing last year's email investigation into former secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories???" Trump said in one post, though he did not identify specific news reports that displeased him.

While Trump has disputed reports about claims by former FBI director James Comey — who told the Senate last week he believes Trump fired him because he refused to drop the Russia investigation — the president has also tried to shift the focus to Comey's criticism of Lynch.

"A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes ... gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!" Trump tweeted.

Trump took to social media just hours before Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, a session likely to touch on an investigation of possible links between Trump's campaign and Russians who sought to interfere in last year's election.

During his criticism of reporters, Trump also said: "The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!?"

