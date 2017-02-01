Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed

President Trump told the Senate on Wednesday to "go nuclear" and eliminate Democratic filibuster rights if that's what it takes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

"I would say, it's up to Mitch, but I would say 'go for it,' " Trump told reporters, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Trump spoke while meeting with political activists who are campaigning for Gorsuch's nomination.

Trump, who made a similar suggestion last week before his Supreme Court pick was known, nominated Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created last year by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

McConnell has indicated that, at this point, he would keep current rules that would require Republicans to rack up 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch.

Republicans control 52 of the Senate's 100 seats. But Trump aides and GOP senators who attended Tuesday's nomination ceremony said they are confident that at least eight Democrats will oppose a filibuster and even decide to vote for Gorsuch.

Trump didn't sound so sure.

"If we end up with that gridlock I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,' " Trump said. "Because that would would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect."

USA TODAY