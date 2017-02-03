Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo

A screenshot of a Twitter post showing students of a Texas high school giving the Nazi salute. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Some Texas high schoolers may be in trouble after a photo of them holding up the Nazi salute during a senior class picture made its way around the internet.

KPRC 2 Houston published the photo, taken Tuesday, which shows a sea of Cypress Ranch High School students holding up the symbol. BuzzFeed News reported screenshots of text messages, which said the symbol was used after a group of girls "did the black power fist."

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, which includes the Cypress, Texas, school, issued a statement to USA TODAY.

this is happening at my siblings' middle and high schools in houston. pic.twitter.com/t7ab0RKuQI — louis "louis" louis (@louismccorgilee) January 31, 2017

"CFISD is extremely disappointed with the actions that were taken by some students at one of our campuses," the statement read. "Please know that we understand the serious nature of the incident and appropriate action has been taken."

In a message to parents, Cypress Ranch Principal Bob Hull said the photo doesn't represent the student body.

"This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture," the letter said. "Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body."

Hull said the school launched an investigation, saying "those implicated will be punished."

He ended the note with a note to parents about social media.

"We ask that you talk to your students regarding the posting and sharing of negative social media as this perpetuates a false image of Cy Ranch HS," the letter said.

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

COPYRIGHT 2017 USA TODAY