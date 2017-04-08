South Dakota man fined for not having snakes on a leash

A man in South Dakota has been fined for not keeping his snakes on a leash (Photo: KDLT)

(KDLT) When we're out and about with our pets, most owners know they need to have their furry friends wear a leash. But what about animals you wouldn't think to put a leash on?

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man says he's now fighting the city after receiving nearly $200 in fines this weekend for his pet snakes.

Jerry Kimball calls his pets "misunderstood" and often takes a few of his nine snakes out in public to interact with curious bystanders.

"People have a fear of snakes, but I want to change that, that's my mission," he said.

This past weekend, he brought a few to Falls Park, drawing quite a large crowd.

The slithery creatures also caught the attention of a Sioux Falls animal control officer.

"He was like technically you have to have your snakes on a leash. And I was like, 'Sir they don't make such an item," said Kimball.

Kimball was cited for two of his ball pythons "running at large."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pagBC5

© 2017 KGW-TV