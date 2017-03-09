See the best tributes to Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his death

Funeral cars filled with floral tributes to rapper Biggie Smalls pass down St James Place, the street in Brooklyn where his mother lives, 18 March in a fairwell drive-by for the Brooklyn native. (JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JON LEVY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Two decades after his death at age 24, Notorious B.I.G.'s music continues to Hypnotize.

Friends and fans paid tribute to the slain Brooklyn rapper (whose real name was Christopher Wallace) on Thursday, which marked the 20th anniversary of his death in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. His death on March 9, 1997 came approximately six months after that of Tupac Shakur, who died in the same manner in Las Vegas. He was only a year older than Notorious B.I.G., who was nicknamed Biggie Smalls.

Diddy, a close friend and collaborator, who released the tribute song I'll Be Missing You two months after the shooting, invited fans to post video of themselves rapping their favorite Biggie verse with the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG.

Rapper Mikill Pane went one better, releasing his own tribute video with Allana Verde. (Warning: Explicit language)

A tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. by @AllanaVerde. pic.twitter.com/pV9yX7kKz5 — MIKILL PANE (@MikillPane) March 9, 2017

BET and rapper Ricky Rozay broke down the reasons B.I.G. is timeless.

The Notorious B.I.G's wit and skills are timeless, just ask @rickyrozay! Share your love for #Biggie w/ us using #BIGGIE20! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iFx36EEwoy — BET (@BET) March 9, 2017

New York Times columnist Charles Blow noted that March 9 is "always a day of mourning."

Biggie, the Notorious B.I.G., was killed 20 years ago today. Here in Hip Hop Brooklyn, this is always a day of mourning… #biggie20years pic.twitter.com/eL5stL8xcF — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 9, 2017

And VibeTickets unearthed 1989 footage of a 17-year-old Biggie freestyling on the streets of Brooklyn's Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood.

17 year old Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G, freestyling on the streets of Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, 1989. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/eHD7d31cgG — Vibe Tickets (@VibeTickets) March 9, 2017

