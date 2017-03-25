Police in standoff on Las Vegas Strip after 1 shot dead, 1 injured

Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as the Las Vegas Strip, including the Mandalay Bay, the Luxor, MGM Grand, other hotels and casinos that are part of the Las Vegas skyline, are seen on September 5, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo: 2013 AFP)

Las Vegas Metro police said a standoff with a lone suspect barricaded on a two-story bus on the Vegas Strip continued Saturday after one person was shot dead and another wounded inside the vehicle.

Police evacuated the nearby Cosmopolitan hotel and casino floor shortly before 11 a.m. local time Saturday as a result of the incident. They blocked off pedestrian walkways and several blocks of traffic on the Strip.

Despite some reports, there was no confirmed second suspect and it was not an active shooter situation, police added.

"The shooting incident happened on the bus," said Larry Hadfield, a spokesman with Las Vegas Metro police. "We had one single shooting incident with two victims. Both were transported to the trauma center and one is deceased."

Hadfield said police were in the process of negotiating with the suspect and taking him into custody.

It is believed the suspect is on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/vz9qLsEQd5 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Guests at the hotel were instructed to shelter in their rooms. Police blocked off South Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Earlier Saturday, three people wearing dress clothing and animal masks robbed a jewelry store inside the Bellagio hotel-casino complex, which is next door, police said.

It's scary here right now. There's a guy in the bus. Cops are pleading with him to come out. #cosmopolitan pic.twitter.com/DJpfdw36Ls — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) March 25, 2017

