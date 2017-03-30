How to live stream the 2017 Final Four

There are plenty of ways to watch the games this weekend. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Gonzaga and Oregon will fight for the national 2017 NCAA title this Saturday.

But many college students don’t subscribe to traditional cable and satellite providers, which can make watching a live sports event like this tricky. So here’s how to do it.

You can watch the #FinalFour on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The NCAA will also be live streaming all remaining games, which can also be viewed through their NCAA March Madness Live app.

With the Sports Bar Finder App from DIRECTV, users can easily locate a bar that’s showing March Madness games. A similar app, called Digital Helmet, functions the same way.

Desperate college students can even catch the game — parts of it, anyway — on live streaming apps such as Periscope.

You cant watch March Madness in class pic.twitter.com/H6l9vk5KEM — Troydan (@TroydanGaming) March 17, 2017

Roku, which offers over 4,500 channels via a streaming media player, is another convenient and affordable service to stream March Madness — as well as other entertainment and sports.

Roku offers over 4,500 channels, including Netflix and Hulu. Abby Reyes, Roku’s senior manager of communications and streaming expert, gave USA TODAY College helpful information about the growing streaming media company.

“At Roku, our goal is to make it easy to watch the entertainment you love on TV. That means catching everything from House of Cards to events like March Madness,” Reyes said. “Accessing content is simple – just connect a Roku device to the Internet and start streaming.”

The most affordable option, she said, is the Roku Express, priced at $29.99; the 4K Roku Ultra runs $129.99.

Reyes added that the sign-up process with Roku is as easy as creating an account and adding a payment method. Roku offers other live sports entertainment year-round in addition to March Madness, such as the Super Bowl. For more details on Roku’s live sports, check out the Roku blog.

The 2017 March Madness finals begin April 1 with the Final Four teams. South Carolina faces Gonzaga in Phoenix, Arizona, at 6:09 p.m., and Oregon plays North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. The winners of those two games will play April 3 to determine the champion. Will you be watching?

This story originally appeared in USA TODAY College.

