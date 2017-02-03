KGW
Hooters to open new chain with male servers

Hoosters chains to open Hoots in Chicago. Hoots to include men and women servers without the iconic outfits.

KPNX Staff , KHOU 12:50 PM. PST February 03, 2017

PHOENIX - Hooters is taking on a new direction. The franchise is opening a new restaurant called Hoots in Cicero, Illinois, about 23 miles west of Chicago.

It will feature both male and female servers. They will forgo their iconic uniforms.

Servers won’t go to guests’ tables; instead, they'll order at the counter.

The menu for Hoots will be a scaled-down version of Hooters' to follow fast-casual trends.

