Ciara gets candid on why she and Russell Wilson practiced abstinence

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Football player Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ciara and Russell Wilson famously kept their Goodies in their respective jars until they tied the knot.

Now the I Bet singer and cover girl for Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February issue is getting candid about her decision to practice abstinence with the Seattle Seahawks QB she wed last summer.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship,” the artist said, “and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone.”

Ciara acknowledged that such a base can act as a safety net. “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important,” she shared, “and very powerful.”

Though Ciara seems content with her decision to do the celibacy1,2 Step, she previously told Cosmopolitan.com, while dating Wilson in 2016, that sticking to her choice was a real struggle.

“I'm not gonna lie,” she told the website. “I'm human, so it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen — that I've ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I'm like, Look the other way! Look the other way!”

Read more about her abstinence journey here.

USA TODAY