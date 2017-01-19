KGW
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Alec Baldwin brings Trump impression to N.Y.C. protest

Andrea Mandell , USA TODAY , WUSA 8:50 PM. PST January 19, 2017

Alec Baldwin is taking his Donald Trump impression on the road.

At least, while the inauguration is in motion. On Thursday night, Baldwin joined hundreds in a pre-inauguration demonstration in New York at Trump's International Hotel and Tower, along with Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo. The rally was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect's policies.

And for kicks, Baldwin began with the impression he's made famous on Saturday Night Live.

“I just want to say, that standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to pee, but I’m holding it in,” joked Baldwin. “I’m going to the Russian Consulate later tonight,” he continued.

 

 

But then the actor turned serious, calling Trump's cabinet picks a "disgrace."

“Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are a part of Trump’s administration think you’re going to lay down,” Baldwin said. “The one thing they don’t realize is New Yorkers never lay down.”

“I’m a parent,” he continued. “Our children are never too young to know what’s going on and to teach them what a real American is. And real Americans want full transparency of their government.”

Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org. helped to organize the event, which was also attended by New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Cher, Shailene Woodley, Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore.

 

USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories