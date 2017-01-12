Mutlnomah Deputies conduct death investigation

police car (Photo: KGW)

Portland, OR --A resident walking in the are of NW Penridge Rd found a neighbor who had collapsed near their home. Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies were called along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. When emergency crews got on scene they found the adult man was deceased. Sheriff Mike Reese was on scene as well to assist on this call.

Deputies conducted an investigation and found no signs of foul play. The body has been turned over to the Oregon State Medical Examiners office. There is no indication that weather played a part in this persons death. No other information will be released until family members are notified.

(© 2017 KGW)