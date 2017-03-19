Motorcycle rider killed in NE Portland crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A motorcyclist died Sunday night after a collision with an automobile at Northeast 57th Avenue and Sacramento Street.

Portland Police were called to the intersection at 9:44 p.m. The male adult motorcycle rider was unconscious when they arrived.

Life-saving efforts were not successful and the rider died at the scene.

The driver of the car, also a male adult, was treated at the scene after an airbag deployment.

The intersection is closed in all directions and will remain so for several hours as officers from the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team conduct a crash investigation.

