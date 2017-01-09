Monday night power outage darkens Vernonia, surrounding area

Power outage flashlight (Photo: Thinkstock)

VERNONIA, Ore. - The town of Vernonia and much of the surrounding area are without power Monday evening, and the West Oregon Electric Co-Op said it cannot predict when it will be restored.

As of 7:30 pm. Monday night, the utility’s power outage service reported interruptions in power throughout its service area. It specifically identified Vernonia, Buxton, Timber and surrounding areas.

The culprit is the Bonneville Power Administration, from which the co-op buys some of its power.

The BPA has an outage on its side, reported WOEC on its Facebook page. Bonneville crews had determined that the problem was between Forest Grove and the Timber substation, but they had yet to begin repairs.

The problem could take several hours to fix, WOEC said. Everyone fed from the Timber Sub and the Vernonia Sub are de-energized.

WOEC struggled with outages all Monday. One Facebook commenter said that part of the Buxton area had been out of power since early this morning. The co-op confirmed that their outage was not related to the BPA problem.