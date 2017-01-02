Molalla man in custody after shooting wife

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MOLALLA, Ore. - A man is in custody after shooting his wife during an alcohol-fueled domestic dispute, police said.

Clackamas County and Molalla police responded at about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of June Drive.

Reports from the scene indicate that a husband and wife had been drinking and arguing when he shot her in the face with an unidentified type of firearm.

She died en route to the hospital, police said.

The man told police that the shooting was an accident and that he did not know the gun was loaded.

He could potentially be charged with anything from manslaughter to murder, police said, pending an investigation.