Missing teen may be in Portland area

The parents of Mekayla Bali issues an emotional plea for their 18-year-old daughter to return home. She went missing more than a year ago, on April 12, 2016, from her home in Yorkton Saskatchewan, Canada, and may be in the Portland, Oregon area.

KGW 10:08 AM. PDT July 12, 2017

