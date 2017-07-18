Microsoft grows lettuce at work for ultimate freshness

You could call it the melding of software and salad.

Mark Freeman is Microsoft's Senior Manager of Global Dining. His job is to use Microsoft software and technology to grow edible greens in buildings throughout the Redmond campus.

Each year, the hydroponic towers and containers produce more than 7 1/2 tons of lettuce and a ton of micro greens that make their way into the salads and atop the flatbreads of thousands of Microsoft employees.

Cameras and sensors work with the software to make sure the greens are harvested at their nutritional peak.

Diners say they love it.

"Who doesn't want to know where their food comes from?" said one Microsoft employee.

