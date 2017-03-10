Metal impales Arizona SUV's windshield, driver survives

A collision between a flatbed and SUV sent metal sheets through the vehicle's windshield. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Metal pipes went through an SUV’s windshield early Thursday morning during rush hour. Miraculously the driver survived.

He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening head injuries. Amazingly, a dog that was in the vehicle at the time is OK.

“It’s a miracle that the person in the SUV survived and it was the grace of God that he survived,” said Alberto Gutier with the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. “Because when you see the actual photos and you see the actual metal, inside through the window and almost reaching the headrest, means that it was 6-7 feet in length beyond the bed of the truck.”

Gutier has advice for all drivers.

“You have to figure out a way that if you brake, how far forward you’re going to get, and of course, that includes reduced speed,” he said.

If the vehicle in front of you is carrying a load that reaches far out beyond the vehicle, like in this case, by law, they must have a red tag to alert other drivers.

“They talk about red because red is more visible,” said Gutier. “It’s danger -- red symbolizes danger and so putting it behind a vehicle, you’re going to see it.”

In this case, DPS says the corrugated metal had a green flag attached, but the law requires a red one.

A DPS spokesman tells KPNX so far they haven’t issued any citation to the driver of the flatbed.

