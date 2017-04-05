Merkley pulls all nighter, 15 hour filibuster

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New traffic cameras on outer Division
-
Livestream 2
-
Biketown bikes, stations vandalized overnight
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Deputies: Hit-and-run suspect is son of felon
-
Ridgefield prepares for casino opening
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
Jeffco deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap
-
Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp?
-
Timelapse: Bertha breaks through
More Stories
-
Oregon Sen. Merkley pulls all-nighter to protest…Apr. 4, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
All in: How the $510 million ilani casino will…Apr. 4, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
New speed cameras in Southeast Portland have started…Mar. 5, 2017, 10:38 p.m.