McMinnville man gets 12 years in prison for motorcyclist's death

A McMinnville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of a motorcyclist in April.

Brenden James Duck, 19, admitted to driving a stolen Toyota Prius that was taken from Lincoln City four days prior, driving into oncoming traffic and fatally striking a motorcyclist on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway on April 14.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. The motorcyclist, James Rudolph Osredkar, 43, of Sheridan, was hit while heading home from work. He died at the scene.

Polk County Dispatch received a call of a car fire around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Street and Burch Street in Rickreall, just two and a half miles from the motorcycle crash.

The car, which was engulfed in flames by the time officials responded, was identified as the same Toyota Prius that struck the motorcycle. Investigators estimate the crash occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Michala Ann Brown, 22, of McMinnville, was arrested on an unrelated probation violation and told investigators she stole the Prius from an Uber driver on April 10, but she was not driving at the time of the crash.

Brown told police that Duck was driving the Prius when it traveled into oncoming traffic and hit the motorcyclist. A passenger in the car at the time told police Duck appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to a Polk County probable cause statement.

One man told police that Duck told him the day after the crash that "I can't believe we took that turn at 75 mph." He was described as being pale when he learned the motorcyclist died.

Makayla Aldeguer, 23, was also identified as a person of interest after the crash and is now facing multiple charges including of failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Aldeguer is believed to have been a passenger at the time of the crash and is accused of setting the Prius on fire after Duck fled the scene along with his passengers.

Duck will not be eligible for earned time or other programs that would reduce his sentence.

Osredkar's family addressed the court during the sentencing hearing. Oregon State Police investigators also attended the hearing.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney's Office, and investigated by the Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the McMinnville Police, and the Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team.

Aldeguer is scheduled for a pretrial conference hearing Monday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Normal Hill.

Duck was previously convicted of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on February 17 of this year and convicted of the same offense on September 2016, convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle in September 2016 and convicted of second-degree escape in July 2016.

