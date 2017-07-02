The 20000 block of Highway 212 (photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

DAMASCUS, Ore. -- A massive sinkhole shut down Highway 212 in Damascus Sunday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

reported at 20200 block of Highway 212, near S. Wiese Road, the sinkhole is 20 feet wide by 4 feet deep, according to ODOT.



According to the Sunrise Water Authority, a water main broke, emptying a 1 million gallon reservoir.

HWY 212 closed in Damascus due to heavily damaged roadway pic.twitter.com/Y0UJEz7UVA — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) July 3, 2017

Water service has been restored to the reservoir and customers were expected to have water again by 8 p.m. Sunday.



Sunrise Water Authority urged customers who lost water pressure or service to boil any water that was used for drinking purposes only. All other uses, such as showers, baths, and watering, are safe, the bureau said.



The road was closed in both directions for several hours while crews worked. The westbound lanes remain closed as of 8 p.m.



A complete list of streets affected by the water main break is published at the water bureau's website.



Sunrise said customers in these areas should boil drinking water: Customers along Foster Rd. or east of Foster Rd., including north and south of Highway 212; Wiese Rd.and Wiese Ct., Bohna Park Rd., Tillstrom Rd., Deborah Dr., Rudiger Pl., White Crest Ct., 190th Ct., Diana Ave., Delia St., Helzer Way, Lansing Lane, Alder Springs Ct., Vogel Rd.. east of Rachella Ct., El Camino Terr., Caramel Dr., Winston Rd., Fairway Dr., Adams Dr., 197th Ave., 199th Ave., Damascus Ln.





