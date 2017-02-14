(Photo: WJAR)

DIGHTON, Mass. (WJAR) -- One Massachusetts town has found a sweet solution to icy roads.

Workers at the Dighton Maintenance Yard are mixing molasses into their road salt.

"It's less to clean up. It's better for the storm water management. You don't have to clean the sand out of the basins and road sweepings," explains Dighton Highway Superintendent Tom Ferry.

The molasses sticks better to roadways, making the salt more effective. That means you don't have to use as much.

It also works in even the coldest of weather, staying on the surface for days.

