KGW
Close

Massachussets town using molasses to clear icy roads

Mass. city mixing molasses with road salt

Adam Bagni, WJAR , KGW 9:07 AM. PST February 14, 2017

DIGHTON, Mass. (WJAR) -- One Massachusetts town has found a sweet solution to icy roads.

Workers at the Dighton Maintenance Yard are mixing molasses into their road salt.

"It's less to clean up. It's better for the storm water management. You don't have to clean the sand out of the basins and road sweepings," explains Dighton Highway Superintendent Tom Ferry.

The molasses sticks better to roadways, making the salt more effective.  That means you don't have to use as much.

It also works in even the coldest of weather, staying on the surface for days.

More: http://bit.ly/2kmLcyk

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved

KGW

PBOT says road salt a success, will continue salting in future

KGW

ODOT will consider using salt on icy roads statewide

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories