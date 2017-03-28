Marion County deputies investigate more market burglaries

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help with identifying the two people who burglarized a St. Paul market. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

For the third time this month, deputies are investigating a burglary at a Marion County market and asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday, two people broke the door of the St. Paul Market and burglarized the store, said Sgt. Don Parise, a Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

A driver rammed a truck into a Brooks market on Sunday and stole an ATM. Three weeks earlier, a person broke into another market in Brooks and attempted to steal the contents of an ATM.

Officials said they are not ruling out a connection between the three break-ins.

The pair who burglarized the St. Paul store had their faces covered, but officials are hoping the public may recognize their clothing.

Anyone who was in the area the morning of the break-in and noticed any suspicious vehicles or people is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword TipMCSO to 847411.

