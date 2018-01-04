Marijuana policy rollback will stunt economic growth, growers say

Workers at New Leaf Enterprises marijuana production and processing plant in Seattle inspect their product, Jan. 4, 2018. (Credit: KING)

For the past seven years, Dax Colwell has cultivated his marijuana business. He invested a minimum of $1.5 million into New Leaf Enterprises. The south Seattle pot production and processing plant is finally turning a profit.

"It has been blood, sweat, and tears all the way. It has not been easy, and we're not the only ones," said Colwell. "There are hundreds of companies like us that have done the exact same thing and invested our lives into this."

It's an investment Colwell fears could stall with Thursday's word from the Justice Department. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a memo, says federal prosecutors should decide on their own whether to devote resources to marijuana cases based on other demands in their districts. But, as Sessions notes in the memo, marijuana remains federally illegal.

Colwell worries people planning to invest in Washington's highly lucrative pot industry may now shy away, stunting job and economic growth -- two hallmarks of the Trump administration.

"It's a real step backwards from what the administration has been saying about creating jobs and letting the states enforce their rights," said Colwell. "Now we're saying the federal government should get involved again."

New Leaf employs 25 people, but marijuana's economic reach across Washington is much more widely spread. It involves farmers, retail stores, packaging companies, electricians, to name just a few.

Since it was legalized in Washington in November 2012, marijuana has generated over $715 million in tax revenue for the state. It has also created about 10,000 jobs.

The industry now faces an uncertain future as workers wait for this latest Trump policy to shake out.

"We have put our lives into this, our employees' lives and their families," said Colwell. "Everybody is going to be impacted if they go through with enforcement."

