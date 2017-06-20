Man struck by two trains in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man struck by two trains in Southeast Portland Tuesday night suffered life-threatening injuries.
The man was transported to a Portland hospital by ambulance.
Officers believe the pedestrian had attempted to cross two sets of railroad tracks near Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
While crossing the railroad tracks the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and a westbound Amtrak train.
Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak Police responded to the crash location and assumed control of the investigation.
The Amtrak train, a northbound Coast Starlight headed from Los Angeles to Seattle, was delayed for about an hour becausde of the investigation. Nobody onboard was injured.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs