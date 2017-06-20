Man struck by two trains in SE Portland

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man struck by two trains in Southeast Portland Tuesday night suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday June 20, 2017, at 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a Portland hospital by ambulance.

Officers believe the pedestrian had attempted to cross two sets of railroad tracks near Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

While crossing the railroad tracks the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and a westbound Amtrak train.

Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak Police responded to the crash location and assumed control of the investigation.

The Amtrak train, a northbound Coast Starlight headed from Los Angeles to Seattle, was delayed for about an hour becausde of the investigation. Nobody onboard was injured.

