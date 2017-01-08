Man sitting on tracks hit by MAX train

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man sitting on the MAX tracks was critically injured when he was struck by a train about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Jason R. Beveridge, 45, was taken to a local hospital with traumatic, life-threatening injuries.

Beveridge was apparently walking across the tracks away from a marked crosswalk and tripped an fell, police said. He sat down for several minutes before he was hit. It was not clear why he remained on the tracks.