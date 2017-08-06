KGW
Close

Man shot dead Sunday night in Gresham park

Deadly shooting at a Gresham park

KGW 11:19 PM. PDT August 06, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. - An adult male has died after being shot tonight at Pat Pfeifer Park, police said.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the park, near the corner of N.E. 176th Avenue and N.E. Couch Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police reported that he died from his injuries.

The suspect is at large, but police tell KGW there is no danger to the community.

The East County Major Crimes team is investigating.

KGW will update this story with more information as it develops.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories