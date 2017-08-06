Man shot dead Sunday night in Gresham park

Fatal shooting in Pat Pfeifer Park

GRESHAM, Ore. - An adult male has died after being shot tonight at Pat Pfeifer Park, police said.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the park, near the corner of N.E. 176th Avenue and N.E. Couch Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police reported that he died from his injuries.

The suspect is at large, but police tell KGW there is no danger to the community.

The East County Major Crimes team is investigating.

KGW will update this story with more information as it develops.

